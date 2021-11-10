Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fadnavis' wife has one word for Nawab Malik amid BJP-NCP slugfest
india news

Fadnavis' wife has one word for Nawab Malik amid BJP-NCP slugfest

Nawab Malik had earlier tweeted a photograph of an alleged narcotics dealer with Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis.
Amruta Fadnavis waded into the ongoing controversy by commenting on Nawab Malik. 
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

With the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan turning into a slugfest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the BJP, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has recently described NCB leader and Maharashtra minister as 'spoilt'. In a tweet, the banker who is not new to controversies, Amruta Fadnavis wrote Nawab Malik is 'spoilt'.

 

"The spoilt Nawab is holding press conference after press conference... but every time he has only lies to offer. The target is only to safeguard 'jamai and kaali kamai' (son-in-law and black money),'" Amruta tweeted.

What started as a war of words by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who targetted the Narcotics Control Bureau and its Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede has now turned into a full-blown political war between Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik dropping 'bombs' against each other every day.

Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged Nawab Malik, his family members of two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts were involved in a dubious land deal. Nawab Malik, on the other hand, said while fake notes were seized in other states after demonetisation on November 8 2016, there was not a single such instance in Maharashtra as Fadnavis swept the case under the carpet. Malik also said that Sameer Wankhede at that time was the joint director of the DRI.

 

Nawab Malik had earlier tweeted a photo of Amruta Fadnavis with alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana.

In a press meet on Wednesday, Nawab Malik alleged Fadnavis appointed people with criminal background when he was the chief minister. Fro example, the NCP minister said one Munna Yadav from Nagpur was made the chairman of the Maharashtra Construction Workers Welfare Board despite criminal charges like murder registered against him. Malik alleged that Fadnavis also sheltered an individual whose second wife was a Bangladeshi.

Topics
nawab malik devendra fadnavis
Sign in
Sign out
