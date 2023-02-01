Fake CBSE affiliation: Parents continue to protest against B’luru school

Parents continued to protest against Third branch of the Orchids The International School in Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi Layout for falsely claiming affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

At the Mahalakshmi Layout branch of the school, an altercation broke out between the parents and the school management, for allegedly falsely promoting themselves as a CBSE school and duping them of lakhs of rupees in fees. As high drama ensued, the Mahalakshmi Layout police arrived at the school to pacify the parents and to prevent any untoward incident on Monday.

“We clearly asked them if it is a CBSE school and they said yes, they have received an approval. We got to know about it only after the state government order regarding the exams,” a parent of a student at the Mahalakshmi Layout branch of the school, said.

Last week, several parents had protested at the Nagarabhavi and Panathur branch of the school over similar allegations.

The issue came to light after the school administration informed the parents that their children would be writing the exams in the state syllabus. The parents have expressed their outrage against the school, saying that the students have been taught CBSE syllabus throughout the year and are now asking them to write the exams for the state syllabus.

“First of all, it’s wrong to have admitted students claiming to be a CBSE school. Now, we have no idea how the students, after studying CBSE syllabus the entire year, will write the exam under the state syllabus with just one month to go. We have paid fees assuming it’s a CBSE school. When we asked the school administration why were not told about the syllabus clearly, they said that they should have informed us, but didn’t,” another parent said.

“The state government has sent a circular regarding the exams under the state syllabus. We had no idea about this. We got to know about the circular only last week. This is why we are protesting,” another parent said.

Meanwhile, the school management tried to pacify the parents and said that all the students will be shifted to the CBSE branch in Jalahalli in the city, and they will be made to write the exams under the CBSE syllabus. It also assured that the school would get a CBSE accreditation within a year and all the issues would be addressed.

Only five of the 21 branches of Orchids The International School in Bengaluru have an affiliation with the CBSE, according to sources. The school in CV Raman Nagar, Jalahalli, Mysuru Road, Sarjapura and BTM Layout are affiliated with the CBSE board. However, the rest of the 16 brances - Bannerghatta, Haraluru, Hennur, Horamavu, JP Nagar, Kadugodi, Rajajinagar, Sahakar Nagar, Vijayanagar, Yelahanka, Mahalakshmi Layout, Majestic, Magadi Road, Kanakapura Road, Nagarabhavi and Panathur – are not affiliated with the CBSE and are under the state board.

The protests against the Orchids The International School began last week when hundreds of parents alleged the Nagarabhavi branch falsely claimed to be affiliated with CBSE and duped them of lakhs of rupees in fees.

After the protests, an January 25, an FIR was registered by the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station against St Theresa Educational, Cultural and Social Development Society, the trust that operates Orchids The International School.

The FIR named Ralph Andrade, president of St Theresa Educational, Cultural and Social Development Society; Sanjay L, the trusts’ secretary; Manjula B, the school principal and an unnamed managing partner of K12 Techno Services Pvt. Ltd. They were booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

