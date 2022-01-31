Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Fake currency smuggler from Uttar Pradesh nabbed in Kolkata

The smuggler was identified as Aftab Alam alias Reyhan, a resident of Khodare police station area in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.
Several bundles of counterfeit Rupees 500 notes, with face value of 5,00,000, was seized from the possession of the 27-year-old man held near the banks of the Hooghly river in Kolkata. (PHOTO: STF, KOLKATA POLICE.)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 03:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

An alleged fake Indian currency note (FICN) smuggler from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Kolkata on Sunday, said the Special Task Force (STF) of the city police.

Several bundles of counterfeit Rupees 500 notes, with face value of 5,00,000, was seized from the possession of the 27-year-old man held near the banks of the Hooghly river at Strand Road.

He was identified as Aftab Alam alias Reyhan, a resident of Khodare police station area in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, said joint commissioner of police (STF) Solomon Nesakumar.

Nesakumar said the seized FICN was of high quality.

Alam was produced before a Kolkata court on Monday.

