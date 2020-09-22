e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.17 crore, gold biscuits seized in north Bengal

Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.17 crore, gold biscuits seized in north Bengal

The operation was jointly conducted by the West Bengal Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:00 IST
Pramod Giri | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Pramod Giri | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Nine people were arrested and a car, two motorcycles and 11 mobile phones seized. The men were going to Assam with the fake currency notes and the gold. (Image used for representation).
Nine people were arrested and a car, two motorcycles and 11 mobile phones seized. The men were going to Assam with the fake currency notes and the gold. (Image used for representation).(MINT PHOTO.)
         

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with face value of Rs 1.17 crore and 17 gold biscuits, weighing 1.2 kg, were seized from a group of people in Cooch Behar district in north Bengal on Monday evening.

The operation was jointly conducted by the West Bengal Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Nine people were arrested and a car, two motorcycles and 11 mobile phones seized. The arrested men were going to Assam with the FICN and the gold.

Md Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, said, “We are carrying out an investigation to find the source of the consignment. The FICN were in denominations of 500 and 2000.”

Soumyajit Roy, inspector-in-charge of Cooch Behar Kotwali police station said, “The operation was conducted following an intelligent input from the SSB. The FICN and 17 gold biscuits were being smuggled to Assam.”

The car, which was being escorted by the men on two motorcycles, initially managed to give the police the slip at Falakata. Later, the joint team led by Roy intercepted all the vehicles at Dauwaguri near Cooch Behar town.

“The arrested men will be produced in court on Tuesday afternoon. We will appeal for police remand to interrogate them,” Roy said.

tags
top news
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In