Falu takes Indian music for kids to the Grammys

Mumbai: Through songs about pots and pans, crayons and rainbows, Indian musician Falguni Shah, aka Falu, has been spreading a message of harmony among children in the US. She is now up for a Grammy.

It’s a journey that began, in a sense, when Falu’s son Nishaad began preschool in 2017. He would return home with questions such as “why is our food yellow?”, “why do we speak a different language at home?”, and “why am I brown?”

“As a mother, I felt handcuffed,” Falu said. “I didn’t know how to communicate to him that his heritage is a great asset. It is beautiful, old, and so strong.”

From a family of musicians, Falu already had a career in music of a very different kind. She and her Boston-based husband Gaurav Shah were in the fusion band Karyshma (Hindi for miracle). Falu released a self-titled solo album in 2007, blending elements of folk from across south-east Asia with Western music. She even performed and collaborated with AR Rahman and Yo Yo Ma at venues that included the White House.

Now, she realised, she could use songs to help Nishaad and his friends understand and celebrate their differences.

Her first children’s album, Falu’s Bazaar (2019), featured 10 songs in three languages, Hindi, English, and Gujarati. Its focus was everyday elements of Indian culture. Pots and Pans, for instance, has the tawa, belan and kadhai in starring roles. Masala reminds children that each spice has its unique flavour, and yet they come together to form delicious dishes. It was nominated for a Grammy for Best Children’s Album.

The album now up for a Grammy is A Colorful World (2021), which talks of finding wonder and joy even in the pandemic. The winners will be announced in the US on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Falu will also perform at the event.

Falu co-writes most of her songs. “It’s a team’s effort, and I am very grateful to everyone who participates,” she said.

Children’s music is a niche but important genre, she adds, because it can communicate to children what it is that their civilisation truly cares about. In that way, “what we sow now as seeds will grow up as trees. Between the ages of 0 and 5, we can plant the seeds of acceptance, honour, unity and forgiveness in a child’s life. My songs are simple ways of telling children that our world is big and you’re a part of it.”

Falu says she would like to see more Indian artists write children’s music. “We see little kids watching TV and humming along to Bollywood songs, emulating what’s happening on the screen. Indian artists can give them the right foundation instead. As a society, we have a responsibility to ensure that the next generation has the best roots and seeds to sow back into this planet.”

