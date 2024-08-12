Family forced into bonded labour rescued from Maddur; police search for employer

A family, including a 15-year-old girl, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, who was forced to work in cattle and pig rearing in Maddur in Mandya district, have been rescued, a police officer said adding that search for the employer has been launched. A team of officials led by sub-divisional officer B Shivamurthy and Tehsildar Somashekhar conducted athe raid on August 6 in Konasale village in Maddur (File photo)

The officer said that a team of officials led by sub-divisional officer B Shivamurthy and Tehsildar Somashekhar conducted a raid on August 6 in Konasale village in Maddur acting on a tip-off about an employer, identified as Murali (also a member of the SC community), who had allegedly forced two SC families to work as bonded labourers. The probe was conducted after a case was registered by members of the Jeeta Vimukti Union, a group dedicated to freeing bonded labourers, on August 1.

“We came to know when a villager, who was working in the farm for part time, informed us about the bonded labourers. Though we came to know about the crime we did not go directly to farm, we informed SDM and who instructed other officials to conduct raid on August 6. Though another family have refused the claims, I have doubts about their statements,” Vikasana institute for rural and urban development director Mahesh Chandra told HT.

During the raid, it was revealed that the victims - Venkatesh Kumar (24), his wife Geeta (24) and their 15-year-old daughter - were residents of Ukkali village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura district. The families had reportedly been enslaved for the past five years, with no contact with the outside world. Meanwhile, another family of Ramesh Yallappa (27), his wife Shweta (27) and their children have claimed they were not forced to work.

Murali, who ran a pig breeding centre, had employed Ramesh and Venkatesh’s families, paying them meagre wages far below the agreed amount. According to Venkatesh, they had been working for Murali for seven years and were supposed to receive a combined salary of ₹15,000 per month, or ₹250 per person per day. However, they were only paid ₹5,000 per month, and the couple was also subjected to physical abuse.

The investigation revealed that Venkatesh had taken a loan of ₹1 lakh from Murali, which had grown to ₹ 2.35 lakh with interest. The family was forced to work to repay the debt, with limited freedom. Venkatesh was allowed to leave the premises only once a week to buy groceries, and any refusal to work was met with threats and violence.

After taking statements and conducting a thorough search, the district administration has rescued the family and relocated them to the Jnanasindu Old Age Home in Yattagadahalli for rehabilitation. “The Besagarahalli police registered a case against Murali under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Abolition of Bonded Labour Act, and other relevant sections of the IPC, including sections 143 (trafficking of person) and 146 (unlawful compulsory labour),” Maddur rural circle inspector Venkate Gowda told HT.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are searching for Murali, who absconded after the incident,” he added.