Family grieves as student's body reaches home for last rites days after Kallakurichi stir

The family of a 17-year-old student, who reportedly jumped to death from the terrace of her hostel at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, was on Saturday seen grieving the loss of their child as her body reached the village for the last rites.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed women crying inconsolably as a large number of people gathered around them. The scene was reported from the girl's native village of Cuddalore where her last rites will be conducted later in the day.

Police had been deployed in huge numbers outside the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital ahead of the handing over of the body to the girl's parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Madras high court had directed the parents to collect the body no later than 11am on Saturday, failing which police action would be taken.

Two teachers of mathematics and chemistry are facing allegations from the girl's family, including torturing their child over studies. Both of them have been arrested.

The girl, a Class 12 student of the private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. The death of the girl had sparked violence and vandalism in Kallakurichi.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. A post-mortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)