Six members of a family including a child were killed, and three others were injured as their car collided with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district during the early hours of Sunday. According to the police, the car was headed for Prayagraj when the accident took place on the Karjag-Kerakat road in the Gaura Badshahpur police station area around 2:30 am. Family of 6 killed as car collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

While all the nine family members in the car were rushed to a nearby hospital, six of them - four men and two men - were declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Gajdhar Sharma (60) and his son Anish Sharma (35), Jawahar Sharma (57), and his 17-year-old son, Sonam (34) and Rinku (32).

Three other members who have been injured are undergoing treatment at the BHU hospital, said Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar.

The family of nine are all residents of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, the police said.

Meanwhile, the truck driver and the conductor are currently absconding. “The truck, meanwhile, has been seized,” a police official told PTI.

In a similar incident, two people were killed after a car collided with a mini pickup van on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) stretch in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. According to the police, the van had stopped on the expressway after suffering from a sudden tyre puncture. Shortly after, a car coming behind it crashed into the van, leading to the death of a woman car passenger and the pickup van driver.

“The pickup suffered a puncture and the driver lost control of the vehicle on the DME. The Dzire car coming behind it could not stop on time and crashed into the commercial vehicle. The collision led to death of the woman in the Dzire car and the driver of the pickup van. Our team reached the spot and found the pickup van with a punctured tyre,” said Naresh Kumar, station house officer, Masuri police station.