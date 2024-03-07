Eight lives snuffed out in road mishaps in Haryana within 24 hours

Eight persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Haryana’s Rewari and Jhajjar districts in the last 24 hours. Five persons were killed after a car collided with a Haryana roadways bus in Mahendergarh on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/ HT)

In the first mishap, five persons were killed when a Haryana Roadways bus and a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car collided near Saha village in Rewari district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Kumar, 45, Surender, alias Sunder, 42, his brother Billu, 40 of Changrod village in Charkhi Dadri and Surat Singh, 70 and Pratap, 55, both residents of Bhiwani district.

Police said the accident occurred around 8 am when the five car occupants were returning after attending a wedding at Tatarpur village in Rewari.

“After the incident, the nearby villagers rushed the victims to Rewari civil hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,” a Rewari police spokesman said.

The police spokesman said that the bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy.

The bus driver Kuldeep was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence, the police said.

Three youths, including two brothers killed in Jhajjar

In the second incident, three youths, including two brothers were killed and one sustained injuries after a pick-up van hit their bike in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit, his brother Sujit, both residents of Bihar and Kapil of Mandothi village. Their friend, Mohit, was injured and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in the district.

All the deceased were minors. Ajit and Kapil were Class 12 students whereas Sujit was in Class 11.

Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh said that the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Tuesday when the victims were coming on a bike after celebrating Sujit’s birthday and their bike was hit by a pick-up van.

“Their post-mortem was conducted at Bahadurgarh civil hospital. All four students were studying at a government school in Mandothi village. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was reported against an unknown pick-up van driver,” the DSP added.