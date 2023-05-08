YouTuber Agastya Chauhan dies while overspeeding bike at 300 kmph
Agastya Chauhan was returning to Delhi from Uttarakhand when the mishap occurred.
Famous bike rider and YouTuber Agastya Chauhan died while over-speeding on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on March 3. Police said Agastya was riding around a speed of 300 kilometres per hour when he lost control of his bike, and it hit a divider. He suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.
The Tappal Police, which received the news of the accident around 9:30am on Wednesday, took custody of the YouTuber's body and then sent it for post-mortem at Kailash Hospital in Noida. DIG of Aligarh Anand Kulkarni said Agastya attempted to hit a speed of 300 kmph while he was driving his Kawasaki-Ninja ZX-10R, HT Auto reported.
The YouTuber was returning to Delhi from Uttarakhand when the mishap occurred. Agastya ran a YouTube channel named “Pro Rider 1000.”
Agra tops in road accident deaths caused by overspeeding
Overspeeding has taken the lives of more people in Agra than any other million-plus city in the state, the transport department revealed in its presentation in an inter-departmental meeting chaired by Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) in February.
In Kanpur, an average of 496 people were found to have been killed annually due to wrong-side driving, the highest, followed by Prayagraj (443), Agra (364), Lucknow (249) and Varanasi (154).