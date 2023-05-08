YouTuber Agastya Chauhan dies while overspeeding bike at 300 kmph

Famous bike rider and YouTuber Agastya Chauhan died while over-speeding on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on March 3. Police said Agastya was riding around a speed of 300 kilometres per hour when he lost control of his bike, and it hit a divider. He suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

YouTuber Agastya Chauhan(Mint File)

The Tappal Police, which received the news of the accident around 9:30am on Wednesday, took custody of the YouTuber's body and then sent it for post-mortem at Kailash Hospital in Noida. DIG of Aligarh Anand Kulkarni said Agastya attempted to hit a speed of 300 kmph while he was driving his Kawasaki-Ninja ZX-10R, HT Auto reported.

The YouTuber was returning to Delhi from Uttarakhand when the mishap occurred. Agastya ran a YouTube channel named “Pro Rider 1000.”

Agra tops in road accident deaths caused by overspeeding

Overspeeding has taken the lives of more people in Agra than any other million-plus city in the state, the transport department revealed in its presentation in an inter-departmental meeting chaired by Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) in February.

In Kanpur, an average of 496 people were found to have been killed annually due to wrong-side driving, the highest, followed by Prayagraj (443), Agra (364), Lucknow (249) and Varanasi (154).

