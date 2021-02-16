The protest against the three farm laws entered into its twelfth week as farmers’ unions representatives continue demanding total repeal of the farm laws which were passed during the monsoon session last year in the Parliament.

The farmers’ protests against the three laws took a fresh turn after the planned tractor rally taken out on January 26 turned violent. Delhi Police launched an investigation following the incident after which it has made several arrests.





While farmer leaders condemned the violence and distanced themselves from figures like Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana, it is the arrest of Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi that has led to widespread condemnation of the government. The 21-year-old was arrested by the Delhi Police and sent to five-day remand for her alleged role in editing and disseminating a ‘toolkit’ which was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The police believe that the ‘toolkit’ was designed to spread ‘disaffection and ill-will’ against India under the guise of supporting the protests by farmers.





Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed a Mahapanchayat in Bijnor on Tuesday. She is also slated to address two more Mahapanchayats over the course of the next two weeks. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to address Kisan Mahapanchayat later this month in UP later this month.





Security remains tight at Delhi’s borders as farmers continue to protest against against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.





Follow LIVE updates from the protest against farm laws here: