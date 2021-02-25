Farm laws protests: Tikait to address rally at Todabhim

The farmers’ protest entered its third month on Thursday. The protest led by farmers’ unions representatives began on November 25 after several farmers from across Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh began their march towards the Capital following the passage of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 during the monsoon session in September.

Farmers have camped across Delhi’s border since then demanding a total repeal of the three laws. After 12 rounds of discussions with the Centre, the deadlock still remains. The protests also took a violent turn during a planned rally on January 26 which led to injuries to more than 300 Delhi Police officials. One farmer also died during the tractor rally on that day. Miscreants had deviated from the agreed path of the protests leading to a scuffle with farmers. The protests were also marred after Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana gave provocative speeches and led to widespread destruction of public property at the Red Fort.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait earlier on Wednesday said that the farmers’ unions will take out a tractor rally demanding a total repeal of the laws. He said that 40 lakh tractors will join the protests. He is scheduled to hold a rally at Todabhim district later today.

Follow LIVE updates here: