Farm laws protests LIVE: Kejriwal to address Mahapanchayat in Meerut
- Farmer leaders depend on Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support. Kejriwal to meet farmers in UP.
Farmers’ unions representatives protesting at Delhi’s borders for more than three months have shown no signs of withdrawing their agitation. The protests which have entered its 93rd day on Sunday continue as no new dates for discussions between the government and farmers’ unions have been declared.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union will travel to the southern states of Telangana and Karnataka to garner support for the repeal of the farm laws. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also address a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Meerut later on Sunday.
Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at Delhi’s borders.
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 08:51 AM
BKU Ekta Ugrahan says govt not paying attention to plight of farmers
The farmer union said that Prime Minister is not caring for the farmers' agitation.
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 07:08 AM
AAP to conduct Mahapanchayat in UP
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to extend his support to agitating farmers, to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut.