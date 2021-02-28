Farm laws protests LIVE: Kejriwal to address Mahapanchayat in Meerut

Farmers’ unions representatives protesting at Delhi’s borders for more than three months have shown no signs of withdrawing their agitation. The protests which have entered its 93rd day on Sunday continue as no new dates for discussions between the government and farmers’ unions have been declared.





Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union will travel to the southern states of Telangana and Karnataka to garner support for the repeal of the farm laws. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also address a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Meerut later on Sunday.





Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at Delhi’s borders.





