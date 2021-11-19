Farm laws: Spotlight now on next step as Congress, CPI(M) hail protesters

About 15 months after three farm laws were passed in Parliament, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that they will eventually be scrapped following protests, the focus now shifts to the process of repealing the laws even as various political parties reacted on the latest turn of events.

According to rules, the government will have to seek permission from both Houses of the Parliament to proceed with repealing the laws.

The government has repealed several outdated laws as a part of PM Modi’s policy to scrap laws from the past that were seen as archaic and that have lost significance over time.

Friday’s announcement marks the second time the NDA government had to backtrack on laws that would have impacted farmers.

In 2015, following two successive ordinances over amendments to a land bill, the PM had announced that his administration wouldn’t bring in any more ordinances. The land bill had proposed higher compensation for farmers but made it easier for companies to acquire land.

The Congress, in a tweet, summed up the mood, posting, “The ego is shattered, the farmers of our country have won.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “With their satyagraha, the ‘annadata’ of the country made the head of arrogance hang low. Congratulations on this victory against injustice.”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh congratulated the protesting farmers, tweeting, “First, bulldoze laws in Parliament. Then face unprecedented protests. Thereafter, confront election realities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab… Finally, after much appeal, repeal. Kisan-ity prevails at last. I salute the tenacity of our ‘kisans’, who did not give up.”

The Communist Party of India (Marxicts) extended its “warm greetings to Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and lakhs of fighting ‘kisans’”. It called the government’s move a “huge victory for the united ‘kisan’ movement led by SKM”.

