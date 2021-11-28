Farm laws will be repealed the day Parliament resumes: Rajnath Singh

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has always been sympathetic towards farmers, defence minister Rajnath Singh said the three farm laws will be withdrawn on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

“We consider farmers as god. The BJP government has always been sympathetic towards farmers. There was a movement against the three laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to withdraw them,” Singh said. “The day Parliament session begins, the three farm laws will be withdrawn.”

Singh was addressing 30,000 BJP polling booth workers in Jaunpur on Saturday as the party gears up for state assembly elections in 2022. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP secretary Sunil Bansal, and state president Swatantra Dev Singh were present at the meeting, among several other leaders.

Recalling the terror attack on Mumbai on November 26, 2008, Singh accused the then Congress government of not taking effective action against terrorism. Ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, terrorism was being tackled regularly and effectively, he said.

After the terror incidents in Uri and Pulwama, India took strict action against terrorists, sending a message to the entire world that it has the strength to take action across the border to eliminate terror, the defence minister said, referring to the air strike on Pakistani territory in February 2019.

India has become a powerful country in the eyes of the world, he said, adding that India has been a country that has never occupied an inch of foreign land. Rather, India has given the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) to the whole world, Singh said. However, “if anyone captures even an inch piece of our land, the army will not leave it. Prime Minister Modi has given a free hand to the army,” Singh said.

Slamming Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the opposition Samajwadi Party, for his claim that the BJP government didn’t give permission for the Jewar airport, Singh said, “I had passed the proposal of Jewar Airport in 2001 as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi ji is completing that work today.”

Singh accused the opposition parties of indulging in politics of division just for the sake of power. BJP takes everyone along, he said. Rather than achieving power by dividing society on the basis of caste and creed, he would instead stay away from such power, minister Singh said.

“Farm laws was not the only demand of agitating farmers. MSP is also an issue. After over 600 farmers died the government made farm laws repeal announcement. The opposition kept on asking the government to withdraw the laws and ensure MSP. The SP will continue to support agitating farmers,” said SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

