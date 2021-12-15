Farmer protest over but Singhu & Ghazipur borders will open from Jan. Here's why

Even as the majority of farmers have left the Delhi borders and returned home following a culmination of over a year-long protest against the farm laws, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said that Ghazipur and Singhu borders will open completely for commuters from January onwards.

While the Ghazipur connects Delhi and Ghaziabad, the Singhu border connects Delhi and Haryana.

According to Hindustan Times's sister publication Livehindustan, the reason cited by the officials for the delay in opening the borders is that removal of concrete barricades erected by the police may take some time to clear, following which a thorough inspection will be carried out.

The report citing NHAI officials also mentioned that the inspection work will be carried out from December 15 onwards, the day when the last batch of farmers camping at the borders will depart.

According to officials, at least two weeks will be required to clean the borders, along with the removal of barricades and the inspection work.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior police officer said the concrete barriers and other obstacles have been cleared from the Singhu border. However, the road is not open for traffic yet.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had laid siege to the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders in November 2020 to demand the repeal of the three farm laws, which were finally withdrawn in the Winter Session of Parliament earlier this month.

Farmers have taken down their settlements and have vacated the borders around Delhi, which were their protesting sites for the last one year.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has informed that he would leave the protesting site at the Ghazipur border on December 15.

(With agency inputs)