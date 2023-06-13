Farmers continue sit-in, Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 blocked | Check alternative routes

Farmers have kept the highway connecting Delhi with Chandigarh blocked near Pipli in Haryana for the second day as they press their demand for minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds. The protesting farmers will hold a meeting today to mull the future course of action after the two rounds of talks with the district administration failed to yield any outcome.

Farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait and Balbir Singh Rajewal, announced from the stage that they will support whatever decision is taken by the local farmers. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday morning, farmers gathered and sat at the protest site in Haryana's Kurukshetra again over their demand for MSP on sunflower seeds.

“The farmers here have two demands – purchase of sunflower seeds at MSP promised by the central government and release of arrested farmers,” said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait as the road blockade by protesting farmers continued in Kurukshetra.

The farmer leaders, including Tikait and Balbir Singh Rajewal, had earlier announced from the stage that they will support whatever decision is taken by the local farmers.

In view of the protests, alternative routes have been marked on this major highway connecting Delhi with the north Indian states.

Traffic advisory to keep in mind while travelling on this highway

Traffic from Chandigarh or Amritsar is being diverted at Sadhopur to NH-152 (Chandigarh-Hisar).

Commuters can travel via Ismailabad, Karnal, and beyond on NH-44 or choose to turn from the Ambala Cantt bus stand.

For traffic from Delhi, three alternative routes have been assigned by authorities.

Commuters can turn to Indri Road from Karnal on NH-44, travel via Ladwa, Babain, Shahbad, and take NH-44 for their further destination.

Another option is to turn right from Ladwa Chowk, travel via Radaur, and take NH-344 (Saharanpur-Panchkula).

Travellers can also reach Nilokheri in Karnal, take the Dhand road to Kaul, and commute via NH-152D for Ambala and beyond.

Local traffic in Kurukshetra has diversions at Sector 2/3 to travel via Brahmasarovar and Kurukshetra University Gate No. 3, taking NH-152D for their destination.

Commuters travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi should avoid Aman Hotel flyover and turn left below the flyover for the Saha cut.

They can then travel via Dosarka, Adhoya, Babain, Ladwa, Indri, and Karnal to take NH-44 for Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON