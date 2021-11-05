Farmers hold BJP leaders hostage, damage MP’s car in Haryana

The ongoing protest over the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws in Haryana escalated on Friday after a group of protesting farmers allegedly held a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders hostage in Rohtak, while another reportedly smashed the windshield of the vehicle of party legislator in Hisar district, police said.

Providing further details, police said former state minister and state BJP vice-president Manish Grover, party general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju, Rohtak mayor Man Mohan Goyal and at least 40 others confined for at least five hours at a temple complex as farmers staged a protest outside against the agricultural laws, in Rohtak’s Kaloi village

The BJP leaders had gone to the complex to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Kedarnath temple when the incident occurred at around noon.

The protesting farmers, who were demanding an apology for using a temple to fulfill their political agenda, locked the entrance gate of Shiva temple at Kiloi village, police said. A contingent of police was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order and additional forces from Jhajjar, Sonepat and Jind were summoned after the situation turned tense when more farmers arrived in tractors outside the temple and outnumbered the BJP leaders.

The farmers claimed that the standoff ended after BJP leaders went to the terrace and apologised to them for using a temple for a political programme.

“How can a party live telecast Prime Minister’s speech at a temple?” Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Inderjit Singh said.

However, state BJP vice-president Grover claimed that they did not apologise to anyone.

“We did not apologise to anyone. We will continue to visit the shrine,” he said.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said the BJP leaders were locked inside a temple at Kiloi village and the protest ended in the evening.

“The police controlled the tense situation bravely. No untoward incident was reported. There is peace in the village. Khap leaders played a vital role in helping to end the deadlock between locals, farmers and BJP leaders,” he added.

In Hisar, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra faced the ire of farmers over his alleged remark that those protesting were “jobless alcoholics from villages”.

The legislator made the comment on Thursday after attending a Diwali programme in Rohtak. “There’s no opposition to the farm laws. Those protesting are jobless alcoholics from villages. The bad elements have been protesting against the government and the recent killing of an innocent Nihang at Singhu border has exposed them. The farmers are not protesting... but only bad elements. I have been frequently visiting Delhi and most of the tents at the protest sites are empty... this issue will be resolved soon,” the MP said, according to an audio circulated on social media and heard by this reporter.

On Friday, Chander was greeted with black flags and slogans when he arrived to inaugurate a community centre at Narnaund town in Hisar, officials aware of the matter said.

The windshield of his vehicle was also broken in a scuffle between farmers and police, they added. While the legislator held the farmers responsible for the damage, the cultivators blamed the police.

Two farmers were detained in this regard but released later, police said.

Few policemen were also injured in the incident. While a large contingent of force was deployed in the area, they failed to contain the crowd, they added.

The MP said that he was on his way to a public event when some farmers threw lathis (sticks) on his vehicle, damaging the vehicle’s windshield.

“I have spoken to Hansi superintendent of police and Haryana director general of police in this regard. This was a clear murder attempt and police told me that two persons have been detained. I have demanded strict action against the detainees. I had gone to attend social functions when the incident took place. Will they (farmers) attack functions too?. After my car was vandalised, I had to cancel two other social programmes,” he said.

Farm leader Vikas Sisar from Hisar said one farmer, identified as Kuldeep Singh of Satrod Khurd village in Hisar district, sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital where his condition is believed to be critical.

Following the incident, police detained two protesters and later released them after a probe, Hansi superintendent of police Nitika Gehlout said.

Narnaund Police said they have booked at least 23 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for vandalising Jangra’s car.

Demanding the withdrawal of cases, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Charuni rushed to Narnaund police station to stage an indefinite dharna with the farmers and also called for a mahapanchayat on Saturday outside the premises.

“We will go back after the police cancel the FIR registered against the farmers. Jangra has been trying to divide the people along caste lines and he has been using indecent language against the protesters. We have started an indefinite dharna at Narnaund police station,” he said.

Farmers also blocked the Hisar-Rohtak national highway, near Ramayana toll plaza, seeking release of their aides.

Taking note of the escalating tension, police released the two detainees and said senior officials were holding meetings with Charuni and other farm leaders to urge them to end the dharna.

“We are hoping that the dharna will be lifted after the meeting,” he said.

Reacting to the incidents, former Haryana Congress legislature leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry accused the state government of provoking the farmers by using “indecent language” against them.

“One farmer got injured in the Narnaund incident and he is battling for life. The government has been making all attempts to weaken the farmers’ protest,” she added.