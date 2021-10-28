Farmers protest: Barricades along Tikri border being removed

The process of removing blockades put up along the Tikri border on the Delhi side was reportedly underway to resume vehicular movement. The border has remained blocked for almost a year now since farmers launched their protest in the area against three centrally passed agri laws.

According to the Delhi Police, while the blockades were being removed, there was still no confirmation on when exactly the movement of vehicles may resume.

According to ANI inputs, police said plans were underway to open emergency routes at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) that were blocked due to ongoing farmers' protest. “The barricades placed at the borders will be removed after getting farmers' consensus,” the Delhi Police was quoted as saying.

The development came two days after senior officials of the Haryana government held a meeting with representatives of the protesting farmers over clearing the Tikri border area. At the meeting, a farmer leader had said no road had been blocked from their side. "The entire responsibility to open roads is on the Delhi Police as the way has been blocked towards the other side," he said.

Besides Tikri, Kundli, Ghazipur and Singhu are among the key borders along the national capital, besides other places, where the farmers have been staging a stir for the past 11 months.

The Supreme Court had recently said the farmers had the right to protest, but cannot block roads indefinitely.

