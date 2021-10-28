Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Farmers protest: Barricades along Tikri border being removed
india news

Farmers protest: Barricades along Tikri border being removed

According to the Delhi Police, while the blockades were being removed, there was still no confirmation on when exactly the movement of vehicles may resume.
File image of farmers congregating at the Tikri border during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near New Delhi. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 10:32 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The process of removing blockades put up along the Tikri border on the Delhi side was reportedly underway to resume vehicular movement. The border has remained blocked for almost a year now since farmers launched their protest in the area against three centrally passed agri laws.

According to the Delhi Police, while the blockades were being removed, there was still no confirmation on when exactly the movement of vehicles may resume.

According to ANI inputs, police said plans were underway to open emergency routes at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) that were blocked due to ongoing farmers' protest. “The barricades placed at the borders will be removed after getting farmers' consensus,” the Delhi Police was quoted as saying. 

RELATED STORIES

The development came two days after senior officials of the Haryana government held a meeting with representatives of the protesting farmers over clearing the Tikri border area.  At the meeting, a farmer leader had said no road had been blocked from their side. "The entire responsibility to open roads is on the Delhi Police as the way has been blocked towards the other side," he said.

Besides Tikri, Kundli, Ghazipur and Singhu are among the key borders along the national capital, besides other places, where the farmers have been staging a stir for the past 11 months.

The Supreme Court had recently said the farmers had the right to protest, but cannot block roads indefinitely.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cricket and patriotism: What links them in India

India expects developed countries to do more at COP26 on funds to tackle climate change

Mamata Banerjee lands in Goa on a 3-day outreach. 3 temple stops on her sked

NEP won't be implemented in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin 
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP