Farmers protest: CBSE board asks students to take metro to reach exam halls

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday advised students to use metro services to reach centres for their board examinations that are scheduled to begin on Thursday. Delhi residents are worried about how their wards will reach exam centres amid traffic restrictions imposed because of farmers protests around the National Capital Region. (AFP/fFile photo)

The advisory has come amid traffic restrictions put in place in the national capital in the wake of farmers’ protest march towards the city. To be sure, the farmers have not yet reached the borders of the national capital. The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams are starting on Thursday and will continue until March 13.

In the advisory issued on Wednesday, the board said, “Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic related issues which may cause delay in reaching the examination centre.’

“Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach on time as per the instructions issued by CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres, which are running smoothly,” it said.

This year, more than 39 lakh students from 26 countries in India and abroad will appear for the exam. As many as 5,80,192 students will appear for the board exams from 877 examination centres in Delhi.

The exam will start at 10:30 am and students are expected to reach their centres on or before 10am.

“All CBSE students all over India and other countries are also requested to reach the examination centre on or before 10.00 am (IST) keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance etc. Plan a trip. Only those students will be allowed entry who arrive at 10.00,” the CBSE said.