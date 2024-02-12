 Farmers' protest: Centre holds talk, tractors march to Delhi, borders sealed | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Farmers' protest: Centre holds talk, tractors march to Delhi, borders sealed | Top updates

Farmers' protest: Centre holds talk, tractors march to Delhi, borders sealed | Top updates

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 11:27 PM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced 'Delhi Chalo' march for MSP law

Delhi will witness farmers' protest on Tuesday as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a ‘Delhi Chalo’ call over their demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for crops.

Gurugram: Police personnel get barricades placed at the Delhi-Gurugram border near Sirhaul Toll Plaza ahead of scheduled march by the protesting farmers, in Gurugram, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (PTI)
Gurugram: Police personnel get barricades placed at the Delhi-Gurugram border near Sirhaul Toll Plaza ahead of scheduled march by the protesting farmers, in Gurugram, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (PTI)

Farmers protest: Here are the top updates

• Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda have been holding talks with farmer leaders in an effort to dissuade them from the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The discussions involve addressing issues such as the MSP law and withdrawal of cases against farmers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ- ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Why are farmers protesting? Explained in 5 points

• A large number of tractors have set out from different parts of Punjab to join the planned farmers' march towards Delhi.

• The Haryana home department has issued a directive to officials, instructing them to adhere to rules outlined under the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021.

• Authorities in Haryana have strengthened security at state borders with Punjab at various locations, using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wires to thwart the proposed farmers' march.

ALSO READ- Farmers' protest in Delhi: What's allowed and what's not?

• A total of 114 paramilitary companies and the Haryana police are deployed in the state to handle the security for the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

• The authorities have bolstered security at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders in Delhi to prevent the entry of vehicles carrying protesters. The police are also using drones for surveillance.

• The Noida Police has warned of traffic pressure on routes to and from Delhi due to the proposed farmers' protest. A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the sealing of borders and suspension of mobile internet services.

• Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the arrest of state farmers in Madhya Pradesh heading to Delhi for the protest.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On