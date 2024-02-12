Farmers' protest: Centre holds talk, tractors march to Delhi, borders sealed | Top updates

Delhi will witness farmers' protest on Tuesday as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a ‘Delhi Chalo’ call over their demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for crops. Gurugram: Police personnel get barricades placed at the Delhi-Gurugram border near Sirhaul Toll Plaza ahead of scheduled march by the protesting farmers, in Gurugram, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (PTI)

Farmers protest: Here are the top updates

• Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda have been holding talks with farmer leaders in an effort to dissuade them from the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The discussions involve addressing issues such as the MSP law and withdrawal of cases against farmers.

• A large number of tractors have set out from different parts of Punjab to join the planned farmers' march towards Delhi.

• The Haryana home department has issued a directive to officials, instructing them to adhere to rules outlined under the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021.

• Authorities in Haryana have strengthened security at state borders with Punjab at various locations, using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wires to thwart the proposed farmers' march.

• A total of 114 paramilitary companies and the Haryana police are deployed in the state to handle the security for the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

• The authorities have bolstered security at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders in Delhi to prevent the entry of vehicles carrying protesters. The police are also using drones for surveillance.

• The Noida Police has warned of traffic pressure on routes to and from Delhi due to the proposed farmers' protest. A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the sealing of borders and suspension of mobile internet services.

• Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the arrest of state farmers in Madhya Pradesh heading to Delhi for the protest.

With inputs from PTI, ANI