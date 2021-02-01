Farmers Protest: DMRC closes gates of Tikri Border, other metro stations, traffic to Ghazipur hit

In the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest around the Delhi border areas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday closed the gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri border stations.

"The entry/exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border are closed," said the DMRC in a tweet.

The Delhi traffic police has also issued an alert for the commuters travelling towards ISBT Anand Vihar.

"Traffic will remain affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of border," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. There is heavy traffic on road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders surrounding the national capital against the three new farm laws that have been introduced by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Eleven rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and the farmers' union but the deadlock still persists. On Republic Day, clashes that broke between the Delhi Police and the farmers after a tractors' rally by the protesters took an unexpected turn leading to chaos in the capital.

The farmers from mostly states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting for more than two months at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, these laws were passed by the Parliament in September, 2020.

Since the sit-in protest at the border areas have begun around the capital, the commuters travelling from Delhi to its neighbouring areas have been facing some inconveniences due to traffic congestion, closed carriageways and closed gates of some metro stations.



