Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border

Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait has termed farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and has urged the Centre to repeal them.

Tikait was speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar on the sidelines of a Kisan Panchayat on Saturday and a video of it was shared on social media.

Delhi's Singhu border witnessed increased hustle-bustle on Sunday as more farmers from Punjab and Haryana poured in to join the protest against the Centre's new agri laws, even as some complained of poor internet connectivity and difficulties in getting water and food supplies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Saturday said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.