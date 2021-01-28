LIVE: No bullet injury, farmer died after tractor overturned, says UP Police
With Delhi and surrounding regions witnessing violence on Republic Day (January 26) during the tractor rally of the farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws for over two months, farmer groups said on Wednesday that they cancelled their Budget Day (February 1) march to the parliament. They added that the protests against the laws would go on adding that hunger strikes and public meetings would be held across India on January 30.
Also Read| A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles
Nearly 400 police personnel were injured on January 26 during the clashes with the protesters. The protesting farmers continued to allege that ‘anti-social’ elements orchestrated the violence in order to torpedo their peaceful protests against the laws.
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said on Wednesday that 19 people had been arrested so far and more than 25 criminal cases were registered. “No culprit will be spared. 19 accused have been arrested and 50 people have been detained. They are being questioned,” he said.
FIRs were registered against 37 farmers leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Yogendra Yadav etc in connection with the violence during the tractor rally. Punjabi actor Deep Sidhy and gangster Lakka Sadana were also named by the Delhi Police in an FIR with regard to the violence at the Red Fort on January 26.
Also Read| At Singhu protest site, a battle of two factions
Hundreds of protesters had breached the outer walls of the Red Fort and had put up ‘Nishan Sahib’ and a farmer flag on a flagpole- which led to massive outrage. Meanwhile, an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that the historical momument will remain closed for visitors from January 27 to January 31.
JAN 28, 2021 07:11 AM IST
No bullet injury, farmer died after tractor overturned, says UP Police
The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday that the postmortem of the protesting farmer who died during the tractor march in central Delhi on Republic Day showed that he died of injuries sustained when his tractor overturned.
"Yesterday night, three senior doctors conducted the postmortem and it did not show bullet injury. He succumbed to the antemortem injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video. The last rights of the deceased was conducted in a peaceful way at his village," Avinash Chandra, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Bareilly in Rampur, UP, told news agency ANI.
PM Modi to address NCC rally in Delhi at 12pm
