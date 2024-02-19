Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Agitation on hold till February 21, say farm leaders after round 4 talks
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: The central government held their fourth round of talks with farm leaders on Sunday in a resolution to end the farmers' protests at Delhi borders at the earliest. After the meeting, the farmer leaders decided to halt the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march until further notice but asserted that their demands needed to be met at the earliest....Read More
While the farmers' protest was halted after the fourth round of talks with Union ministers on Sunday evening, leaders said that the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march will continue on February 21, adding that the discussion will also be held on the proposal proposed by the government on MSP.
General secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher said, “We will have discussions on the proposal by the government in the next two days...The government will also deliberate on the other demands...We will continue with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21 if there is no result.”
The farmer leaders said the government has extended a proposal to meet their demands at the earliest, to be supervised and managed by two government committees.
After the fourth round of talks with the Centre concluded, Union minister Piyush Goyal asserted that they had a very positive and extensive discussion with representatives of farmers adding that the farmer leaders will announce their decision on the government proposals by February 20.
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Piyush Goyal on MSP deal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Cooperative societies like the NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers Federation) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will enter into a contract with those farmers who grow 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal’ or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years.”
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Centre proposes 5-year plan
A panel of three Union ministers on Sunday proposed the buying of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.
The farmer leaders said they will discuss the government's proposal in their forums over the next two days and thereafter, decide the future course of action. (PTI)
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: March to continue on Feb 21 if…
Farm leaders warned that the Delhi Chalo march will continue on February 21 if the Centre fails to make efforts based on the fourth round of discussions with farm leaders on Sunday.