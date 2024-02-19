Farmers protest: What Centre proposed to farm leaders at key round 4 meeting?

The central government on Sunday night held the fourth round of talks with the leaders of farmers' unions amid the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ march demanding unmet promises. During the meeting in Chandigarh, the government proposed some ideas, including a five-year plan, to the farmers's leaders. Farmers are stopped at the Shambhu barrier, a border between Punjab and Haryana on February 18,(Reuters)

Following this, the farmers have put a hold on the march, general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

Talking to reporters after a four-hour-long meeting, which commenced at 8.15 pm, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that an "innovative" and "out-of-the-box" idea came up during the discussions and the farmer leaders would decide on the government's proposal by Monday morning.

This was the fourth meeting between union ministers and farmer leaders. They had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive.

Here's what Centre proposed to farmers:

The Centre has proposed a five-year plan for buying pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices.

According to Piyush Goyal, cooperative societies such as the NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers Federation) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will enter into a contract with those farmers who grow 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal’ or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years.