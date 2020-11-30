Farmers protest LIVE updates: Security beefed up on Delhi’s Burari ground, police say basic facilities available

india

It has been over four days since farmers from Haryana and Punjab started a protest march against the three farm laws introduced by the central government in September. Delhi and surrounding areas have witnessed violent clashes between the agitating farmers and police as the former was initially denied entry into the national capital.

Upon being allowed by Delhi Police to carry out peaceful demonstrations and maintain law and order, the farmers have been camping at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border and the Tikri border for the past three days. The police had also offered the Sant Nirankari ground for the farmers to continue their agitation.

But the farmers refused this offer and asked for Ramlila Maidan instead and further announced they will Gherao Delhi by blocking three highways which connect the national capital to Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram. Security has been beefed up on the Burari ground with police adding that basic are being provided to farmers who are currently protesting on the ground.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meet at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday night to discuss the ongoing stir. Earlier, agricultural minister Tomar urged farmer groups to “create an atmosphere” for talks, saying the Centre was open for dialogue, according to news agency ANI.

Security beefed up on Delhi’s Burari ground, police say basic facilities available

Amid the ongoing farmers’s agitation in Delhi and surrounding areas, the Delhi Police has beefed up security on the Burari ground and said that basic facilities are being provided to the farmers who are currently protesting on the ground, as per news agency ANI.