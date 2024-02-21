Farmers' protest: Police brace for 1200 tractors, bulldozers, traffic chaos as Delhi Chalo resumes today

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers from Punjab will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today, to press for their demand of MSP support for all crops. The protesting farmers, who are currently camping at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border, announced resumption of the agitation on Tuesday after the fourth round of talks with the central government failed. The march is expected to affect life in Delhi and its surrounding areas because security checkpoints set by the authorities to stop the protesting farmers might trigger traffic chaos.

Farmers during the protest at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, on Tuesday. (PTI)