Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Farmers marching to Delhi detained in Manesar; NCR borders sealed

Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Farmers from across multiple states are expected to resume the the 'Delhi Chalo' march from today, February 21, as heavy security is deployed across the national capital to prevent any disturbances during the protest. Farm leaders from Punjab and Haryana previously halted the farmers' protest on Sunday evening after the fourth round of talks with Union Ministers. Farm leaders had warned earlier that they will resume their march to Delhi if their demands are not met by the Centre by February 21.

As the farmers gear up to continue their protests today, the government has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles as part of the farmers protest. The Centre also condemned the Punjab government for allowing this potential lapse in the law and order situation in the state.

Protesting farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.

Farmer leaders taking part in agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday.