 Farmers' protest turns violent with 1 death, Punjab CM says ‘Prez rule attempt’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Farmers' protest turns violent with 1 death, Punjab CM says ‘Prez rule attempt’. 10 points

Farmers' protest turns violent with 1 death, Punjab CM says ‘Prez rule attempt’. 10 points

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Farmers' protest resumed on Wednesday and was halted for two days after the march turned violent and one protester died of head injury.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said there will be a thorough investigation into the death of the 24-year-old farmer Shubh Karan Singh by the Haryana Police during a clash at the Khanauri border. Mann said his government will stand by the farmers and won't bow down even if there are 100 threats of President's Rule in Punjab. Following the death, the protesters announced that the 'Delhi Chalo' march will be paused for two days as the leaders need to chart out the future course of action.

Punjab farmers resumed their march from Punjab-Haryana border only to face the strong resistance from the Haryana security forces. One young farmer died on Wednesday.

Farmers' protest death, pause in Delhi Chalo: Here are top 10 updates

1. Several farmers and cops were injured as the protest turned violent at the Shambhu and Khanauri border on Wednesday. The farmers who started their Chalo Delhi march on February 13 have been camping at Punjab borders after being thwarted by the Haryana Police. They decided to start their march on Wednesday after the talks with the central team did not find any breakthrough.

2. The Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells as the farmers on Wednesday announced that they would break the barricades put up by the Haryana Police to stop them from entering the state.

3. Police said farmers pelted stones, set stubble adding chilli powder. Several cops were injured because of the farmers' aggression, the Haryana Police said.

4. The deceased farmer, Shubh Karan Singh, was a resident of Bathinda, son of Charanjit Singh. He was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury where he succumbed. Haryana Police, however, neither confirmed the death nor any firing by the cops at the protesters. They said they used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Farmers said the Haryana Police fired rubber bullets apart from tear gas.

5. The violence became a Punjab versus Haryana issue once again as Bhagwant Mann questioned why the Haryana government was attacking farmers in the territory of Punjab.

6. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of Shubh Karan Singh and said one day history will demand an account of 'killing of farmers' from the BJP hiding behind 'friendly media'.

7. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that they will decide the next course of action on Friday evening and till then the march will be halted.

8. The farmers gathered earth movers, excavators and tractors at the two border points and were ready to demolish the police's defence. The farmers were armed with masks against tear gas but the death of a protester put a temporary pause to the march.

9. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) will block major roads in every district of Haryana for two hours on Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm protesting against the death of the young farmer.

10. In the last meeting, the Central team proposed buying five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. The farmers rejected the proposal.

