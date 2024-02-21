 'Delhi Chalo' protest march to be suspended for 2 days, announces farmer leader | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 'Delhi Chalo' protest march to be suspended for 2 days, announces farmer leader

'Delhi Chalo' protest march to be suspended for 2 days, announces farmer leader

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 08:30 PM IST

The 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers will be suspended for two days, a farmer leader announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We will have discussions over the incident that took place in Khanauri. There will be a two-day stay on our march towards Delhi. We will clarify the entire situation later as to what our further movement will be,” farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, head of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said at a press conference.

The announcement by the farmers comes after the Centre appealed to them for another round of discussions. "Farmers are across the country. While making a policy, it is important to keep in mind the interest of the farmers of the entire country. Keeping this in mind, we will work towards resolving their concerns in the coming days," Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda told PTI.

The farmer unions on Wednesday resumed the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march after the fourth round of talks with the Centre had failed. The government panel comprising three Union ministers had proposed the purchase of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at MSP for five years after entering into a contract with farmers. But the farm leaders had rejected the proposal.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a two-day halt to 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.(X/ANI)

Thousands of farmers will remain camped at the two border points during the pause in the agitation over their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
