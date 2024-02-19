 Farmers reject Centre's proposal to procure five crops at MSP over next five yrs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Farmers reject Centre's proposal to procure five crops at MSP over next five years

Farmers reject Centre's proposal to procure five crops at MSP over next five years

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 09:33 PM IST

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march will resume from Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on February 21, farmer leaders announced.

Farmer leaders on Monday evening rejected the Centre's proposal to purchase five crops at minimum support price (MSP) over the next five years, and announced that they will resume their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on February 21, resuming their journey from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

Farmer leaders addressing media on Monday (ANI)
Farmer leaders addressing media on Monday (ANI)

Addressing the media to inform them about the cultivators' decision, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the decision was made after being discussed at both the forums, alluding to the two organisations participating in the agitation: the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political).

“If you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal. It is not in our favour,” Dallewal said.

The government presented its plan to farmer leaders during a meeting on Sunday, the fourth round of talks between the two sides on the issue. After the meeting, held in Chandigarh, which also hosted the first three rounds on February 8, 12, and 15, the farmer leaders had sought time to discuss the Centre's proposal. In all four rounds, the government was represented by agriculture minister Arjun Munda, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for home affairs, Nityanand Rai.

Now, however, the stage is set for a likely confrontation between the peasants and security forces. The march to Delhi began on February 13 but was blocked the very same day on the Shambhu border, where the agitators have stationed themselves since the crackdown.

While the farmers have several demands, the primary one is on MSP. While they want an immediate legal guarantee for MSP on all 23 crops, the Centre is inclined towards setting up a committee.

