Farmers protest: ‘Modi’s arrogance', says Rahul Gandhi after farmer dies in Khanauri

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the death of a 24-year-old farm protester on Khanauri border.



“Extremely saddened with the death of young farmer Shubh Karan Singh in firing on Khanauri border. I extend my condolences to his family. Modi's arrogance had led to sacrifices by more than 700 farmers last time. Now, it has become an enemy of their lives once again,” Gandhi posted on X.



“History will seek account of farmers' killings from the BJP one day,” the Congress leader added.



Smoke rises from tear gas being fired upon the protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district, (PTI)

Singh succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital in Punjab's Patiala following a clash with the Haryana Police on Khanauri border. Two elderly farmers had died of cardiac arrest during the ongoing agitation last week.



The Haryana Police had lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the farm protesters when they tried to move towards the barricades set up to stall their march to the national capital.



The Haryana Police alleged that the protesting farmers surrounded police personnel and started burning stubble mixed with chilli powder. The farmers allegedly attacked the cops with sticks and maces and pelted stones, resulting in injuries to 12 police personneḷ.

Later in the evening, the farmer unions announced that the protest will be halted for two days. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at Shambhu that they will decide the next course of action on Friday evening.

Punjab farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu had resumed their agitation early in the morning after a two-day lull following the fourth round of talks on Sunday night with a panel of three Union ministers in an attempt to break the deadlock.



"Farmers are across the country. While making a policy, it is important to keep in mind the interest of the farmers of the entire country. Keeping this in mind, we will work towards resolving their concerns in the coming days," Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda said.



(With PTI inputs)