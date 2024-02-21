Farm protester dies in Haryana Police action at Khanauri; Punjab says 160 injured at borders

A 24-year-old protester, Shubh Karan Singh, succumbed to his injuries at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala after a clash with the Haryana Police on the Khanauri border on Wednesday, becoming the first casualty in action in the farmers’ protest 2.0. Two elderly farmers had died of cardiac arrest during the ongoing agitation last week. Haryana Police fire tear-gas shells at Shambhu on the border with Punjab to prevent protesting farmers from marching to Delhi on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Tension prevailed at both the Shambhu and Khanauri borders with Punjab as Haryana Police lobbed tear-gas shells to disperse protesters when they tried to move towards the barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Shubh Karan was rushed to the Patiala hospital where he died, the government hospital sources confirmed. Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) leader Kaka Singh Kotda also confirmed Shubh Karan’s death.

The death has escalated tensions as after a meeting between farmer leaders and the Punjab government in the afternoon, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the decision to hold more meetings with Union ministers would be taken only after assessing the situation at Khanauri. “If the farmer dies due to police action at Khanauri, we will not hold any meeting with Union ministers,” Dallewal said after the hour-long meeting.

Jind superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said that 12 Haryana Police personnel were injured after they were attacked by protesters at Khanauri border.

Haryana Police shared on social media that sub inspector Vijay Kumar, who was on farmer agitation duty at the Punjab border in Tohana, had died on Tuesday night . This is the third death of a Haryana Police personnel during this agitation.

Also read: Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Punjab rejects claim of allowing farmers to assemble

Meanwhile, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has, in a letter to the Union ministry of home affairs, denied the claim that it is allowing farmers to assemble at Shambhu and Khanauri. It told the Centre that the farmers were proceeding to Delhi to protest and are stuck at the Punjab-Haryana border due to restriction on movement.

The heavily barricaded Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu in Patiala district on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

It said tear-gas shells and rubber bullets fired by the Haryana Police have injured more than 160 people and added that 2,000 Punjab Police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order at Shambhu and Khanauri.

The police have appealed for peace and asked protesters not to use force, while urging their Haryana counterparts to exercise restraint.

The farmers, demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, had announced that they would resume their protest at 11am on Wednesday, after their fourth round of talks with the government failed to resolve the issue.

As some of them tried to begin to move towards the multi-layered barricades at Shambhu, near Ambala in Haryana, police dispersed them with tear gas. After a lull, there was a similar incident again.

A drone was also spotted over the protest site in Shambhu. A similar situation was witnessed in Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border when Haryana Police lobbed multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse farmers as they moved towards the barricades.

Following the tear-gas shelling, a chaotic situation was witnessed with farmers running for cover as the smoke enveloped the area near the Khanauri border.

Many protesting farmers were seen wearing masks and protective glasses to protect themselves from the gas.

Farmer leaders have asked farmers to maintain calm and peace at the border points.

Protesting farmers had rejected the BJP-led Centre’s proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana since then.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver. (With inputs from HTC, Chandigarh)