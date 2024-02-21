Farmers burnt stubble adding chilli power, 12 cops injured: Haryana Police

The situation at the Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu and Khanauri state border points turned intense after a clash between protesting farmers and Haryana police when the former tried to break the barricades amid their "Delhi Chalo" march and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse them. Farmers protesting(HT photo)

According to the Haryana police officials, the protesting farmers surrounded the police personnel deployed at the Datta Singh-Khanauri border point and started burning stubble mixed with chill powder. They even attacked the security personnel with sticks and maces and pelted stones, seriously injuring at least 12 policemen.

"At the Data Singh-Khanori border, the protesters surrounded the police personnel from all sides and burned stubble by pouring chilli powder in it, attacked the policemen using sticks and maces along and also pelted stones. About 12 policemen were seriously injured. We appeal to the protesters for peace," a Haryana police official said in a video message.

Meanwhile, 12 protesters were injured at Khanauri border, the farm leaders said. Of 12, two farmers' condition is said to be critical, they added. On Wednesday, a 24-year-old protester succumbed to his injuries after a clash with the Haryana Police on the border. Shubh Karan Singh was taken to the hospital where he died, the hospital sources confirmed.

The clash took place in a major escalation of the protest which has been going on since February 13 with the farmers announcing a march to Delhi which was stopped and the protesters were not allowed to enter Haryana from Punjab.

Meanwhile the farm leaders have said that the protest would continue until their demands are fulfilled. "This movement will continue, a solution can be found only through dialogue... SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) will meet tomorrow and decide what to do,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said to the reporters.

Further, the Punjab Police has urged the farmers to stay calm and the Haryana police to not to use force.

“In view of ongoing dialogue between Farmers and Centre, all are requested to maintain peace and harmony. Protestors should be peaceful and not rush at Haryana Barricades and Haryana Police is requested not to use force,” the state police said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, union agriculture minister Arjun Munda said that the centre is open to hold 5th round of talks with the protesting farmers to discuss all the issues.

“I have requested farmers to talk in an atmosphere of peace and find solutions through dialogue. I believe in this nation, we have always solved complex issues through dialogue, and we want to solve this problem also through a positive dialogue. It is true that in our past meetings, we failed to come to a conclusion, but I am hopeful that we will find a solution to the farmers' problem in the coming days,” he said.

After the fourth round of talks ended in a stalemate, the farmers resumed their March on Wednesday morning. On February 19, the farmer leaders rejected the Centre's proposal on MSP purchase, saying "not in farmer's favour".

The SKM and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, pension for farmers and farm labourers and farm loan waiver.

(With inputs from agencies)