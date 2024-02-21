24-year-old farmer dies amid clash with Haryana police at Khanauri border

Farmers protest death: Farmers' protest 2.0 on Wednesday witnessed a casualty as a 24-year-old protester succumbed to his injuries after a clash with the Haryana Police on the Khanauri border. Shubh Karan Singh, the young farmer, was taken to the hospital where he died, the hospital sources confirmed. This took place in a major escalation of the protest which has been going on since February 13 with the Punjab farmers announcing a march to Delhi which was stopped and the protesters were not allowed to enter Haryana from Punjab. Haryana Police on Wednesday dropped tear gas on farmers protesting on the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana. (PTI)

Before the confirmation from the hospital about the death of a protester, the Haryana Police on Wednesday afternoon said no farmer has died yet in the clash on the Shambhu border contrary to what has been claimed on various platforms as the farmers protesting against the Centre intensified their defence against the Haryana Police. "This is just a rumour. Two policemen and one protester received injuries on the Data Singh-Khanauri border and are under treatment," the Haryana Police posted on X.

The situation at both the Khanauri border and Shambhu border turned tense on Wednesday as the farmers decided to break the barriers put up by the Haryana Police after several rounds of talks with the central leaders did not reach any breakthrough. To stop the protesters, the Haryana police hurled tear gas shells at the protesters.

Farmer dies in protest: Here are the top updates

1. A massive clash broke out on the border on Wednesday and several farmers received grievous injuries,

2. Some injured were sent to Rajendra Hospital Patiala where one farmer was said to have succumbed to his injuries.

3. After Wednesday's clash, farmer leaders said the march would go on and now they will proceed to demolish the barricades.

4. Agriculture minister Arjun Munda invited the farmers for a 5th round of discussion after the previous four could not find any solution.

5. In the last round of talks on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers proposed the purchase of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at MSP for five years after entering into a contract with farmers. The farmers rejected it.

6. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira condemned the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for the death of the farmer and said the chief minister became a mute spectator to the 'blatant intrusion by the Haryana police into Punjab territory'.

7. Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher said the death occurred owing to police firing but Haryana Police have not yet confirmed any casualty.

8. Haryana Police on Wednesday appealed to owners of earthmovers to not give their machines to the protesters because those will be used to cause harm to security forces. "It is a non-bailable offence and you may be held criminally liable," the Haryana Police tweeted.

9. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday said farmers can't go to Delhi with tractors.

10. Three police staff involved in the security duty from Haryana Police lost lives so far. Jind SP Sunil Kumar said 12 cops were injured on Wednesday after the farmers attacked them.