Delhi braces for chaos as farmers' unions set to resume protest today

With the protesting farmers' unions set to resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to the national capital on Wednesday, the Delhi Police have beefed up security at the city's borders to stop them. An area of the Singhu border is being sealed as the farmers' Delhi Chalo protest march is to resume from 21st February, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)



On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had directed the personnel deployed at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert. According to a PTI report, both Tikri and Singhu border points have been sealed with the heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails. Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut with multi-layer barricades and police personnel. A police official said if required, the Ghazipur border may also be shut on Wednesday.



Traffic diversions in Greater Noida

The Noida Police on Tuesday cautioned commuters travelling to and from Greater Noida of possible traffic diversions due to the protest march called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), the local police has cautioned.

As per the report, farmers have planned to converge at the Knowledge Park metro station on tractors and private vehicles. Thereafter, they will take out a march that will pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout and Moser Bear roundabout to culminate at the Collectorate in Surajpur, according to police.

If required, traffic diversions may be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG Roundabout, Moser Bear Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout and Surajpur Chowk, police said.

"Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversions. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and in case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," police said in the advisory.

On Monday, the farmer leaders had rejected the Narendra Modi government's proposal to purchase five crops at minimum support price (MSP) over the next five years.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the decision was made after being discussed at both the forums, alluding to the two organisations participating in the agitation: the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political).



‘Corporate logic’: SKM on criticism of MSP demand

On Tuesday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, welcomed the decision to reject the government's proposal, calling it a ‘slap’ in the face of Centre. “SKM urges all the Kisan organisations across India to support the mass protest of farmers in the constituencies of the BJP-NDA MPs on 21st February 2024 demanding implementation of agreement signed by Modi Government with SKM on 9th December 2021 and stop the brutal state repression on farmers' struggle,” the farmers' body said in a statement.

“The ‘experts’ and media editorials serving corporate interest are hell-bent on misinterpret that legal guarantee for MSP for procurement of all crops at minimum support price could spell ‘fiscal disaster’. This argument is the logic of corporate forces,” the SKM statement added.