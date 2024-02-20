Farm protest to gain momentum in west UP

MEERUT: The farmers’ movement is expected to intensify in western UP in the coming days after both factions of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha rejected the proposal of the union government to provide time-bound MSP on a few crops. A mahapanchayat convened at BKU’s headquarters in Sisauli town of Muzaffarnagar on February 17 discussed ways and means to extend support to farmers. (Sourced)

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait expressed his resentment over the government’s attitude towards protesting farmers at various borders of Punjab and Haryana. He reiterated that farmers of UP are ready to support the ongoing protest because it’s a battle to protect our ‘Nasal’ and ‘Fasal’ (generation and crops).

A mahapanchayat convened at BKU’s headquarters in Sisauli town of Muzaffarnagar on February 17 discussed ways and means to extend support to farmers protesting under the banner of SKM (non-political), which has not invited many farmer leaders including Tikait.

The Panchayat decided to take out ‘tractor march’ at district headquarters across the state especially in districts close to Delhi.

Meanwhile, BKU’s western UP president Pawan Khatana explained that preparations have been for the march and farmers will display their full might on Wednesday. “We will handover memorandums to district authorities after the march, carrying demands of the SKM and local farmers,” he said.

Khatana shared that after the march, a meeting of SKM leaders is scheduled in Delhi on Thursday with leaders of SKM (non-political) also likely to join chalk out common strategy to carry on the movement further. “Preparations have also begun for the call of February 26 and 27 as BKU has asked farmers to park their tractors on highways,” he said.

BKU’s state general secretary Surendra Singh claimed that farmers are fully prepared for the Wednesday protest, while the union’s in-charge, Brijendra Yadav, said, “It’s a do-or-die situation for farmers because the government is still using oppressive tactics to silence farmers.”