Farmers protest Shivamogga airport inauguration

Bengaluru With the new Shivamogga airport all set for inauguration on February 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmers protested against the authorities on Tuesday for failing to provide compensation for the land acquired

Several farmers protested in front of the deputy commissioner’s office, opposing the inauguration of the airport. The farmers, who gave up their land for the construction of the airport, alleged that the officials have not provided the compensation which was promised.

“24 acres were issued as khata to the farmers and they were cultivating without any problem. But then the authorities decided to construct the airport. We told them that we would give up the land provided we get the compensation. The DC tried to take our land by filing an application to the KEDB which we challenged in the high court,” said Krishnappa, a farmer.

“The high court ordered in favour of farmers and cancelled all the orders passed by the government against them. ₹10 crore compensation for eight farmers has reached the district collector. Until now, they are playing with the farmers by keeping the compensation money,” another farmer said, wishing not to be named .

Meanwhile, MP BY Raghavendra said the government would provide land to farmers before the inauguration of the airport. “Sogane farmers will be given compensation land as soon as possible. The government has decided to give land to those who have given up land for the airport,” he said.

The airport has been constructed on 530 acres at Sogane, 15 km from Shivamogga. The construction of the airport began when BS Yediyurappa was the chief minister in 2008. However, the work was intensified when he returned to power in 2019.

The trial run of flights at the new airport began on Tuesday with the arrival of an Indian Air Force aircraft. “The trial run of flights has begun and it will go on for a couple of days. The flight carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at 11.15 am on February 27,” Raghavendra told media persons.

After considering several names, including that of Yediyurappa who hails from Shivamogga, the state cabinet on Monday decided to name the airport after noted poet and novelist Kuvempu.

Meanwhile, even before the inauguration, the lack of Kannada display boards at the airport has drawn criticism from Kannadigas. Kannada activists took to Twitter and said the display boards put up have information only in Hindi and English, and slammed the authorities.

“If we allow this further, they will ensure Kannada does not existIt is Hindi everywhere. The airport is in Shivamogga where Kannadigas reside. But the boards are all in Hindi and English. Stop imposing Hindi on Kannadigas,” he tweeted.

Several other Twitter users urged Raghavendra and deputy commissioner R Selvamani to fix the display boards and make sure the instructions are in Kannada.

