Farmers sit on rail tracks while protesting at Modinagar railway station in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh. (Bloomberg)
Farm laws protests LIVE: Congress' Pilot to address Kisan Mahapanchayat

  • The protest against the farm laws have entered its 84th day on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:32 AM IST

The farmers’ unions representatives have continued with their protests against the farm laws. The protests against the three laws have been going on for almost three months at Delhi’s borders and the farmers have said that they will not withdraw their agitation until the government does not withdraw the three laws or bring a law guaranteeing MSP.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organization which represents the farm unions, had called a four-hour nationwide rail blockade. After holding the Rail Roko for four hours, the SKM asked the government to repeal the farm laws saying that the "anger among farmers is intensifying" in the country.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 19 Feb 2021 07:22 AM

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot to address Mahapanchayat

    Chaksu MLA and Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash will be organising a kisan mahapanchayat on Friday where Congress leader Sachin Pilot is scheduled to address the gathering.

repeal of farm law farm laws protest
