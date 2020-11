Farmers’ protests: Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar meet at BJP chief Nadda’s residence

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 22:14 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday held a meeting at BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda’s residence to discuss the ongoing farmers’ protests at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Home minister Amit Shah who was on a visit to Hyderabad to boost BJP’s chances ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Polls returned to Delhi on Sunday evening.