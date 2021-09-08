Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Farooq Abdullah didn't 'back' Taliban: Party says after his Afghanistan remark gets 'twisted'
india news

Farooq Abdullah didn't 'back' Taliban: Party says after his Afghanistan remark gets 'twisted'

In his comment on Taliban, Farooq Abdullah said he hopes the Taliban will deliver good governance and follow Islamic principles in that Afghanistan and respect human rights.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah said the Taliban should try to establish friendly relations with every country.

National Conference on Wednesday slammed attempts to twist party leader Farooq Abdullah's coomment on Taliban and said that the party leader never 'backed' or 'supported' the Taliban as claimed by some media channels and on social media. "I hope they (Taliban) will deliver good governance and follow Islamic principles in that country (Afghanistan) and respect human rights. They should try to develop friendly relations with every country," the National Conference leader said, which has been interpreted by many as "indirectly estending support".

He was speaking to reporters after paying his respects at his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's mausolem at Naseem Bagh in Srinagar on his 39th death anniversary.

"Backs? How? Falsely attributing things to Dr Farooq Abdullah that he NEVER said is DEPLORABLE. Twisting words and misrepresenting the intended meaning only exposes the so called “channels” that manufacture stories with mala fide intention," the party tweeted.

Earlier, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah questioned the Centre for talking to the Taliban and said the Centre must clarify how it sees the Taliban. "Either Taliban are a terror organisation or not, please clarify to us how you see them. If they are not a terror group, then will you (Centre) move to United Nations and have it delisted as a terror organisation? Let their bank accounts start functioning then. If they are a terror group, why are you talking to them? How do you distinguish between the Taliban and other terror organisations?

On August 31, India's ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai at the Embassy of India in Doha to discuss safety, security of Indian nationals stranded in Afgganistan. At that time, Farooq Abdullah voiced his concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. "Taliban's influence will be felt. Where it will fall, how much will fall on America, how much will fall on Russia, how much will fall on China, I do not know. And we have to see how much impact it will have," Farooq Abdullah had said.

