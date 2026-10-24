Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan, Kashmiris spark row; BJP demands apology

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah set off a political row with his alleged pro-Pakistan remarks made at a rally in Baramulla district of Kashmir Valley on Saturday. The J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought an apology from Abdullah, who is also the chief of J&K National Conference party.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah chairs the workers' convention, in Baramulla district. (PTI)

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“What can you expect from Delhi? You must have the courage to stand up to them and fight. If you do not, you will be wiped out. Your name and identity will disappear, and no one will even remember you,” Abdullah said.

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Referring to Pakistan, without naming it, Abdullah said, “Our neighbour is constantly after them. It goes everywhere, saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. It is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good. They say one thing but do something entirely different. You must have the courage to stand by the truth. Speaking the truth is not easy, but unless you speak the truth and stand firm by it, your future will never be secure.”

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BJP seeks apology

{{^usCountry}} The remarks kicked up a row with BJP's J&K president Sat Sharma demanding an apology from the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks kicked up a row with BJP's J&K president Sat Sharma demanding an apology from the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

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“Farooq Abdullah needs to understand that he has the freedom to say whatever he wishes in this country. It is precisely because of this freedom that he is able to make such statements. Had you made these remarks in Pakistan, you might not have been spared,” Sharma said, adding that Article 370 was imposed on the state.

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“The rights of women were taken away. Today, Muslims across the country, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, understand the situation. Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir know that they are safe in the hands of India...The Bharatiya Janata Party will not tolerate such conduct. He should publicly apologise to the people of India. Otherwise, I would say that Pakistan would be a better place for him, and he should go and settle there,” he added.

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Former union minister Arjun Munda also condemned Abdullah's remarks, saying that such a statement, if made by a former chief minister, was unfortunate and reflected his view of the country.

"If such a statement has come from him, then it becomes self-evident how he views this country. Today, that is clearly reflected in his statements. I did not expect his statements to take such a form, but since they have, it is not just saddening; it is condemnable,” Munda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.