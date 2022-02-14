Farooq Abdullah stopped from leaving his house in Srinagar. Here's why

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM protested the administration's move
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah.(HT file)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 07:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was on Monday prevented from leaving his residence in Srinagar over security concerns on the third anniversary of Pulwama terror attacks, news agency PTI reported. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister lodged a strong protest against the move. The J&K administration's move comes in wake of the third anniversary of Pulwama terror attacks in which 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives after an explosive-laden car rammed into the bus. India had avenged the Pulwama attacks by carrying out airstrikes on terror launchpads in Balakot, Pakistan. Also read- 'Deserve more than ritual mourning’: Tributes pour in for Pulwama braves

Remember, Farooq Abdullah was detained under Public Safety Act for seven months from August 5, 2019, the day Modi government abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah was detained at his residence on Gupkar road in Srinagar, which was declared as sub-jail.

