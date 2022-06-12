Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fashion designer dies by suicide in Hyderabad, police register case of suspicious death
india news

Fashion designer dies by suicide in Hyderabad, police register case of suspicious death

The circle inspector of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad stated the 36-year-old fashion designer was found motionless in the washroom by her family members, who informed police
A woman fashion designer allegedly died by suicide at posh Banjara Hills here, police said on Saturday. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad

A woman fashion designer allegedly died by suicide at posh Banjara Hills here, police said on Saturday.

The circle inspector of Banjara Hills has stated the 36-year-old woman was found motionless in the washroom by her family members, who informed police. Her body has been shifted to Osmania hospital for post-mortem examination.

In a purported suicide note, she mentioned that no one is responsible for her extreme step and that she was feeling lonely and stressed, they said.

The fashion designer is suspected to have ended her life by inhaling some poisonous chemicals and the matter needs to be probed, police added. Police have seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom.

A case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP