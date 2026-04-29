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Fashion to politics, journey of BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Bengal politics

Agnimitra Paul entered electoral politics by winning the Asansol South seat in the 2021 Assembly elections

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 11:20 pm IST
By Aditi Anand
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Agnimitra Paul is a leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) who entered the West Bengal Legislative Assembly after winning the 2021 Assembly elections from Asansol South. She defeated Sayani Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-- a strong party in Bengal-- in a closely fought contest, securing 67,852 votes against 66,725 votes, winning by a narrow margin of 1,127 votes. The seat was earlier held by Tapan Roy of the TMC, who won in the 2016 elections before the constituency shifted hands in 2021.

BJP candidate from Asansol South Assembly constituency Agnimitra Paul.(ANI Video Grab)

Before entering active politics, Paul was as a fashion designer and entrepreneur. A graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, she built her own label and gained recognition in Kolkata’s fashion circuit, showcasing her work at major events and platforms. Her transition into politics in 2019 marked a shift from the creative industry to public life, where she used her visibility and organisational skills to quickly establish herself within the BJP’s West Bengal unit

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aditi Anand

Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded.

elections asansol west bengal tmc bengal assembly election
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