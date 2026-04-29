Fashion to politics, journey of BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Bengal politics

Agnimitra Paul is a leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) who entered the West Bengal Legislative Assembly after winning the 2021 Assembly elections from Asansol South. She defeated Sayani Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-- a strong party in Bengal-- in a closely fought contest, securing 67,852 votes against 66,725 votes, winning by a narrow margin of 1,127 votes. The seat was earlier held by Tapan Roy of the TMC, who won in the 2016 elections before the constituency shifted hands in 2021.

BJP candidate from Asansol South Assembly constituency Agnimitra Paul.(ANI Video Grab)

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Before entering active politics, Paul was as a fashion designer and entrepreneur. A graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, she built her own label and gained recognition in Kolkata’s fashion circuit, showcasing her work at major events and platforms. Her transition into politics in 2019 marked a shift from the creative industry to public life, where she used her visibility and organisational skills to quickly establish herself within the BJP’s West Bengal unit

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{{^usCountry}} Since her win, Paul has been serving as an MLA and remains an active opposition voice in the West Bengal Assembly. She is particularly visible in debates around urban governance and industrial constituencies like Asansol South, where political competition between the BJP and TMC has remained strong and closely contested over successive elections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since her win, Paul has been serving as an MLA and remains an active opposition voice in the West Bengal Assembly. She is particularly visible in debates around urban governance and industrial constituencies like Asansol South, where political competition between the BJP and TMC has remained strong and closely contested over successive elections {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As West Bengal heads into a crucial phase of the assembly elections, political contests across constituencies remain intense. The second phase of polling will cover 142 seats with over 1,448 candidates in the contest ,with more than 3.22 crore voters eligible and security tightened across the state, the elections continue to witness high-stakes battles between the BJP and TMC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As West Bengal heads into a crucial phase of the assembly elections, political contests across constituencies remain intense. The second phase of polling will cover 142 seats with over 1,448 candidates in the contest ,with more than 3.22 crore voters eligible and security tightened across the state, the elections continue to witness high-stakes battles between the BJP and TMC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Against this backdrop, Paul is contesting against Tapas Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 from South Asansol. 5 key facts about Agnimitra Paul Paul joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and quickly rose within the party structure in West Bengal.

In 2020, she became the BJP Mahila Morcha president of West Bengal, where she led women-focused initiatives including self-defence training workshops called “Uma” across multiple districts.

She was elected as an MLA in 2021 from Asansol South, defeating Sayani Ghosh of the All India Trinamool Congress.

She contested the 2022 Asansol Lok Sabha by-election and the 2024 general election from Medinipur but lost both to TMC candidates Shatrughan Sinha and June Malia.

In 2026 she was appointed Vice-President of the West Bengal BJP, strengthening her role in the party’s state leadership {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Against this backdrop, Paul is contesting against Tapas Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 from South Asansol. 5 key facts about Agnimitra Paul Paul joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and quickly rose within the party structure in West Bengal.

In 2020, she became the BJP Mahila Morcha president of West Bengal, where she led women-focused initiatives including self-defence training workshops called “Uma” across multiple districts.

She was elected as an MLA in 2021 from Asansol South, defeating Sayani Ghosh of the All India Trinamool Congress.

She contested the 2022 Asansol Lok Sabha by-election and the 2024 general election from Medinipur but lost both to TMC candidates Shatrughan Sinha and June Malia.

In 2026 she was appointed Vice-President of the West Bengal BJP, strengthening her role in the party’s state leadership {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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