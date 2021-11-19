‘Fear of elections’: Congress leaders on Centre's decision to repeal farm laws

Congress has termed the Central government's decision to withdraw the three contentious farm laws as a victory for farmers of the country. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the “arrogance” bowed down to the Satyagraha of farmers.

Reactions poured from across political parties after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's decision in an address to the nation Friday. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal welcomed the move to roll back the three farm laws, saying “wisdom” dawned because of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Another veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram said that the decision was impelled by fear of elections rather than a change of policy or heart.

“What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!” he tweeted.

Earlier today, the prime minister lamented a section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of the farm laws, prompting the government to take such a decision.

“To make MSP more effective and transparent, a committee will be constituted to take decisions on all such issues, keeping in view the future. The committee will have representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, agricultural economists,” PM Modi said.