Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Feels great to be back’: Covid patient returns home after 130 days in hospital
india news

‘Feels great to be back’: Covid patient returns home after 130 days in hospital

Dr Rana added that Saini had strong will power to live, so he successfully managed to fight against the disease even after 130 days.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 07:18 AM IST
According to the doctor, Saini's condition is now stable and he does not need an oxygen cylinder for around three to four hours at present.(ANI/Twitter)

A Covid-19 patient came home from Nutema hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after 130 days, news agency ANI reported. The patient, Vishwas Saini, had tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on April 28 this year.

Dr Avneet Rana of Nutema Hospital said on Wednesday, "He (Saini) tested positive for Covid-19 on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but later, was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. We have kept him on the ventilator for almost one month because his oxygen level reached 16 only."

Dr Rana added that Saini had strong will power to live, so he successfully managed to fight against the disease even after 130 days.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Saini said, “It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long period of time. When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried, but my doctor motivated me and asked me to focus on my recovery.”

RELATED STORIES

According to the doctor, Saini's condition is now stable and he does not need an oxygen cylinder for around three to four hours at present. However, sometimes the patient needs it after spending four hours without an oxygen cylinder and his medication is still going on, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Prez begins 4-day Himachal trip today, to address special assembly session

Rajya Sabha TMC member Arpita Ghosh resigns, seeks to work for party

PM Modi to inaugurate new defence ministry office complexes in Delhi today

Over 900 crore deposited in bank accounts of 2 boys in Bihar: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP