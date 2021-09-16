‘Feels great to be back’: Covid patient returns home after 130 days in hospital

A Covid-19 patient came home from Nutema hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after 130 days, news agency ANI reported. The patient, Vishwas Saini, had tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on April 28 this year.

Dr Avneet Rana of Nutema Hospital said on Wednesday, "He (Saini) tested positive for Covid-19 on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but later, was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. We have kept him on the ventilator for almost one month because his oxygen level reached 16 only."

Dr Rana added that Saini had strong will power to live, so he successfully managed to fight against the disease even after 130 days.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Saini said, “It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long period of time. When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried, but my doctor motivated me and asked me to focus on my recovery.”

According to the doctor, Saini's condition is now stable and he does not need an oxygen cylinder for around three to four hours at present. However, sometimes the patient needs it after spending four hours without an oxygen cylinder and his medication is still going on, he added.

