‘Females treated with dignity’: Delhi Police reject assault claims, issue journalist guidelines as accused cop gets promoted

Allegations that female protesters were physically assaulted during a demonstration in New Delhi are “baseless and misleading”, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The clarification came amid claims by three women journalists that police personnel sexually harassed them during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 3. An accused cop was promoted earlier on Monday.

ACP Vivek Bhagat (R). accused of sexual harassment by a woman journalist during the Jantar Mantar protest, was promoted to Additional DCP on Monday. (HT)

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“Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading,” DCP New Delhi said on X.

The police said female protesters were handled by female staff and “treated with dignity and due regard”. It added that detentions and releases were carried out in accordance with applicable law and prescribed procedures.

Deep Dive What actions have the Delhi Police taken regarding the allegations of sexual harassment by officers during the Jantar Mantar protest? The Delhi Police stated that the complaints made by three women journalists accusing police personnel of sexual harassment have been forwarded to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial inquiry. Why was ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted despite the allegations against him? Senior police officers indicated that ACP Vivek Bhagat's promotion to Additional DCP was part of routine orders that were proposed earlier, despite the ongoing allegations of sexual harassment against him. What guidelines have been issued by the Delhi Police for journalists covering protests? The Delhi Police advised journalists to carry valid ID cards, keep them visibly displayed, and maintain a safe distance from police operations while ensuring that their activities do not obstruct law enforcement.

ALSO READ | Delhi police official, accused of sexually harassing journalist during anti-CEC protest at Jantar Mantar, promoted

“Male protesters who were detained were released within the stipulated time period, following due process of law,” the police said, adding that any claim suggesting otherwise was “factually incorrect” and did not reflect the actual sequence of events.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was accused by one of the journalists for assaulting her, was promoted to Additional DCP on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was accused by one of the journalists for assaulting her, was promoted to Additional DCP on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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This came amid criticism of the police over their handling of the October 3 protest, during which three women journalists accused police personnel of sexual harassment. The Delhi Police said on Sunday that their complaints had been transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”.

Delhi Police issues guidelines for journalists

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The Delhi Police also issued guidelines for journalists covering protests.

“The story matters, So does how you get it!” the force said on X while sharing an AI-generated image depicting women journalists. The advisory said journalists covering protests should carry valid identity cards issued by their respective organisations or valid Press Information Bureau (PIB) or Delhi Information and Publicity (DIP) accreditation cards.

ALSO READ | 3 journalists accuse cops of sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar protest

They were asked to keep their identification cards “visibly displayed at all times” to facilitate identification by law enforcement personnel at the site.

Journalists were also advised to ensure that their presence or activities did not obstruct police operations or the movement of law enforcement personnel.

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During tense situations, they should “maintain a reasonable and safe distance” while covering and recording proceedings, the police said.

ACP accused of sexual harassment promoted

Bhagat, who was serving as ACP in the Connaught Place area, was promoted to the rank of Additional DCP on Monday. Senior police officers said the promotion was part of a routine order and that the proposal had been sent much earlier. Eleven other officers were also promoted.

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ALSO READ | Delhi Police avoid name tags at Jantar Mantar protests to prevent social media targeting

One of the three journalists had alleged that police personnel were detaining protesters and that no women police personnel were present at the spot. She claimed that she questioned Bhagat about the absence of women officers, following which he allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed her.

On Saturday evening, several independent journalists and social media influencers staged a protest outside Parliament Street police station, demanding registration of FIRs over the alleged incidents.

Backlash over ACP’s promotion

The promotion drew criticism from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with its founder Abhijeet Dipke writing on X: “Rewarded for molestation?”

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CJP member Ratna Singh also criticised the decision, while lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover described the promotion as “impunity promoted by the State” in a post on X.

Lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover also criticised the decision. “On cue, Delhi Police has promptly promoted ACP Bhagat accused of molestation by a woman journalist during the anti CEC protest in Delhi,” she wrote on X.

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Grover described the move as “IMPUNITY promoted by the State” and alleged that such actions could intimidate women from participating in public life.

The sexual-harassment allegations against Bhagat and the other police personnel are being investigated by the Crime Branch.