Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fermented rice diet can boost immunity: AIIMS study
india news

Fermented rice diet can boost immunity: AIIMS study

Balamurugan Ramadass, the head of the institute’s Centre of Excellence for Clinical Microbiome Research who has been conducting the study since 2019, cited the preliminary research and added Pakhala contains short-chain fatty acids known to improve gut health and boost immunity
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Representational Image. (Shutterstock)

Pakhala, Odisha’s staple diet of fermented rice, contains a molecule that helps boost immunity, a preliminary study conducted by Bhubaneswar’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has found.

Balamurugan Ramadass, the head of the institute’s Centre of Excellence for Clinical Microbiome Research who has been conducting the study since 2019, cited the preliminary research and added Pakhala contains short-chain fatty acids known to improve gut health and boost immunity.

Also Read | Former IAS officer and engineer from Odisha get key portfolios in Cabinet

“As at AIIMS we treat stunted children, we usually give complex carbohydrates with supplements such as short-chain fatty acids that give a lot of energy and have anti-inflammatory properties. The search was for food that is affordable and easily accessible by everybody. After a lot of research, we zeroed in on Torani, the water in the fermented rice,” said Ramadass, whose team has analysed at least 20 samples collected from households from different locations and socio-economic backgrounds.

Ramadass said the study is yet to be published as he is awaiting more funds for further research. “We just have preliminary data as of now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Love candy? This huge 25 kg lollipop will definitely make you drool

Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP